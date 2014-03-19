Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook.
Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie, who missed a trilateral meeting with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts on Friday for an emergency domestic meeting, had flown in for the talks with Aso, seeking to dispel speculation his absence had any diplomatic implications.
"We actively exchanged views on economic and financial situations in Japan and China and our cooperation in the financial field," Aso told reporters after the meeting, which included senior finance ministry and central bank officials.
"It was significant that we reconfirmed the need of financial cooperation between the two countries while sharing our experiences in dealing with economic policies and structural issues," he added.
The two countries agreed to launch joint research on issues of mutual interest - without elaborating - and to report the outcomes at the next talks, which will be held in 2018 in China.
They did not discuss issues such as currencies and geopolitical risks from North Korea's nuclear and missile program during the dialogue, held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meeting in Yokohama, eastern Japan, Aso said.
