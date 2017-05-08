At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan.

On Sunday night, firefighters received a report that the roof of the building in Kitakyushu was on fire. It took four hours for them to extinguish the fire.

The wooden, two-story building and a neighboring house were severely damaged.

Police say each of the 16 apartments had one resident. They found six bodies. Five other victims were hospitalized.

北九州市の木造アパートで火事があり、これまでに6人の遺体が見つかり、5人が病院へ搬送されています。 近隣住民：「ガチャンガチャンとたき火するような音がした。風は強かった」「おかしいなと思ったら、もう燃え上がっていた。