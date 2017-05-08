Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors. (Japan Today)
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said. (Japan Times)
Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. (Reuters)