Apartment house fire kills 6 in southwestern Japan
NHK -- May 08
At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan.

On Sunday night, firefighters received a report that the roof of the building in Kitakyushu was on fire. It took four hours for them to extinguish the fire.

The wooden, two-story building and a neighboring house were severely damaged.

Police say each of the 16 apartments had one resident. They found six bodies. Five other victims were hospitalized.

北九州市の木造アパートで火事があり、これまでに6人の遺体が見つかり、5人が病院へ搬送されています。　近隣住民：「ガチャンガチャンとたき火するような音がした。風は強かった」「おかしいなと思ったら、もう燃え上がっていた。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 08
Ratio of unmarried people rises in Japan
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single. (NHK)
May 08
Apartment house fire kills 6 in southwestern Japan
At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan. (NHK)
May 08
Sandstorm observed sweeping across wide areas of Japan
A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Today)
May 08
Thousands march in Tokyo for LGBT awareness
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors. (Japan Today)
May 08
Neighbor fatally stabs Gifu man having barbecue, later denies intent to kill
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said. (Japan Times)
May 08
Double-decker bullet trains to be decommissioned
Double-decker trains are to disappear from Japan's Shinkansen networks. (NHK)
May 07
Holiday traffic jam
Heavy congestion is reported on Japan's roads, railways, and airlines as people return from their hometowns and domestic travel destinations at the end of the Golden Week holidays. (NHK)
May 07
Woman under investigation in murder commits suicide
A woman under investigation in a murder in Imabari City has committed suicide, police have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
May 07
Boy drowns after falling off slippery road into river
A boy slipped off a narrow road and fell into a river where he drowned in Hokuto City, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 07
Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, North Korean tensions
Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. (Reuters)