A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research used a nationwide census, conducted every 5 years, to obtain the data on those who were 50 years old as of October 1st, 2015.

It says 23.3 percent of the men and 14 percent of the women stayed single. Both are the highest since the census began in 1920. Compared to the previous survey, the percentages are up 3.2 points among men and 3.4 points among women.

By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest ratio of unwed men at 26.2 percent, while Nara recorded the lowest at 18.2 percent.