A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.
The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research used a nationwide census, conducted every 5 years, to obtain the data on those who were 50 years old as of October 1st, 2015.
It says 23.3 percent of the men and 14 percent of the women stayed single. Both are the highest since the census began in 1920. Compared to the previous survey, the percentages are up 3.2 points among men and 3.4 points among women.
By prefecture, Okinawa had the highest ratio of unwed men at 26.2 percent, while Nara recorded the lowest at 18.2 percent.
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors. (Japan Today)
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said. (Japan Times)
Japan and China agreed to bolster economic and financial cooperation, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance and tension over North Korea weigh on Asia's growth outlook. (Reuters)