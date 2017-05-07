Double-decker trains are to disappear from Japan's Shinkansen networks.

East Japan Railway Company says it will decommission its double-decker super-express trains over a 4-year period from next April.

The trains were introduced 20 years ago on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line, which connects Tokyo with Niigata, a city on the Sea of Japan coast.

The 16-car trains can carry more than 1,600 passengers.

Japan's first double-decker bullet trains began operating in 1985 on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.