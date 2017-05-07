Double-decker trains are to disappear from Japan's Shinkansen networks.
East Japan Railway Company says it will decommission its double-decker super-express trains over a 4-year period from next April.
The trains were introduced 20 years ago on the Joetsu Shinkansen Line, which connects Tokyo with Niigata, a city on the Sea of Japan coast.
The 16-car trains can carry more than 1,600 passengers.
Japan's first double-decker bullet trains began operating in 1985 on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line.
VIDEO
May 08
(NHK)
May 07
Heavy congestion is reported on Japan's roads, railways, and airlines as people return from their hometowns and domestic travel destinations at the end of the Golden Week holidays.
(NHK)
May 06
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday.
(Jiji)
May 06
A sightseeing trolley that runs through a picturesque gorge in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, has begun operating for the season.
(NHK)
May 03
An aquarium in the city of Toba, Mie Prefecture, put on exhibit on Tuesday a male "Ise-ebi" Japanese spiny lobster 10 times heavier than normal.
(Jiji)
May 02
Sunny beaches in Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa have been drawing tourists from across the country since the start of spring holidays.
(NHK)
May 01
Hundreds of people enjoyed participating in Inari festival's kunaijunko on Sunday as five mikoshi were paraded through the streets of southern Kyoto.
(newsonjapan.com)
May 01
East Japan Railway Co's new luxury sleeper train, the Train Suite Shiki-shima, providing a cruise experience with a modern Japanese taste, makes its debut Monday.
(Japan Today)
Apr 30
Historic buildings and artifacts in Nikko, north of Tokyo, are taking on a new glow during the spring holiday season.
(NHK)
Apr 28
Mount Sakurajima had its first major eruption in nine months on Friday, sending a plume of ash high over Kagoshima Prefecture, the Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Times)