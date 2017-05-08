A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said.
The knife attack occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the town of Mizunami. Masato Owaki, 32, was killed and another man who tried to subdue the assailant was wounded in the arm, the police said.
The suspect, 26, who lives nearby, was soon arrested. Police have not released the name of the alleged assailant.
He reportedly told police, "I had no intent to kill, even though I did stab (the victim)." He is also saying things that don't make sense, according to investigative sources.
