Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors.

About 6,000 participated, including people with disabilities calling for the elimination of discrimination, according to nonprofit organization Tokyo Rainbow Pride that organized the parade.

"People in minority groups sometimes get worried about who they are, but marching in front of a large crowd gives them confidence," said a 24-year-old man from Yokohama who described himself as bisexual.

It was the sixth time such a parade was held in Shibuya, the organizer said.

In April 2015, Tokyo's Shibuya Ward became the first municipality in the country to recognize same-sex partnerships as equivalent to marriage, passing an ordinance for the issuance of ward certificates to such couples. Several municipalities have since followed suit.

同性愛や性同一性障害などの性的少数者（ＬＧＢＴ）への理解を広めようと、当事者や支援者らが７日、東京・渋谷の街をパレードした。