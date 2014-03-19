A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency said yellow sand, which is carried on winds from China, is expected to be observed Monday mainly in western Japan and warned of possible disruption to transportation due to poor visibility.

In the city of Kumamoto in the Kyushu region, visibility was recorded at a low of 8 kilometers at 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the agency.

When visibility is recorded at less than 10 km, a haze becomes apparent when looking over long distances.

On Sunday, the sand cloud was observed in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Chubu, Kansai and Kyushu. It was also seen in Gunma and Ibaraki prefectures in the Kanto region.