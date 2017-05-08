Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he made his thoughts about constitutional revisions public to spur discussion on the issue among lawmakers.

Abe was speaking at a Diet committee meeting on Monday after releasing a video message last week saying that he wants to put a revised constitution into effect in 2020.

Abe also said in the video that a clause acknowledging the existence of the Self-Defense Forces should be added to war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.

An opposition member asked why Abe expressed his views in the video, not in the Diet.

Abe said the video was a place to affirm his views as the head of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party, and that he hopes it will invigorate debate at the constitutional panels in the Diet.

Abe was also asked whether the LDP will withdraw its draft amendment calling for a national defense force to be created.

憲法改正について、総理大臣として答弁することは避けました。 安倍総理大臣：「自民党総裁としての考え方は相当、詳しく読売新聞に書いてありますから、ぜひ、それを熟読して頂いてもいいんだろうと」 国会では、安倍総理が2020年に向けた憲法改正を表明してから初めての審議が行われました。