Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he made his thoughts about constitutional revisions public to spur discussion on the issue among lawmakers.
Abe was speaking at a Diet committee meeting on Monday after releasing a video message last week saying that he wants to put a revised constitution into effect in 2020.
Abe also said in the video that a clause acknowledging the existence of the Self-Defense Forces should be added to war-renouncing Article 9 of the Constitution.
An opposition member asked why Abe expressed his views in the video, not in the Diet.
Abe said the video was a place to affirm his views as the head of the main governing Liberal Democratic Party, and that he hopes it will invigorate debate at the constitutional panels in the Diet.
Abe was also asked whether the LDP will withdraw its draft amendment calling for a national defense force to be created.
VIDEO
憲法改正について、総理大臣として答弁することは避けました。 安倍総理大臣：「自民党総裁としての考え方は相当、詳しく読売新聞に書いてありますから、ぜひ、それを熟読して頂いてもいいんだろうと」 国会では、安倍総理が2020年に向けた憲法改正を表明してから初めての審議が行われました。
May 09
A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.
(NHK)
May 09
A wild boar was captured after entering a hotel in an incident that resulted in a minor injury to a staff member, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he made his thoughts about constitutional revisions public to spur discussion on the issue among lawmakers.
(NHK)
May 09
The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be held at the Kyoto State Guest House in Kyoto on Wednesday.
(the-japan-news.com)
May 09
Haruhiko Kuroda joked that his previous role running the Asian Development Bank was more exciting than the assignment he's taken on as governor of the Bank of Japan.
(Japan Times)
May 08
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.
(NHK)
May 08
At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan.
(NHK)
May 08
A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Today)
May 08
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors.
(Japan Today)
May 08
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said.
(Japan Times)