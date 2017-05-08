A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.
Firefighters were alerted by a phone call from a resident around noon on Monday that a fire broke out at a forest in Kurihara City.
Fourteen fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire, but several homes were reportedly engulfed in flames.
Strong winds have stopped helicopters from being dispatched to put out the blaze.
VIDEO
東日本を中心に８日、乾いた強風が吹き、山火事が相次いだ。宮城、岩手両県では住民らに避難指示が出された。宮城県栗原市築館では、正午ごろに山林火災が発生し、複数の住宅に延焼。市は付近の１１７世帯３９２人に避難指示を出した。一方、岩手県釜石市平田では、午前１１時５５分ごろに山林火災が発生したとの１１９番があり、市は付近の１３６世帯３４８人に避難を指示した。
May 09
A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.
(NHK)
May 09
A wild boar was captured after entering a hotel in an incident that resulted in a minor injury to a staff member, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he made his thoughts about constitutional revisions public to spur discussion on the issue among lawmakers.
(NHK)
May 09
The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be held at the Kyoto State Guest House in Kyoto on Wednesday.
(the-japan-news.com)
May 09
Haruhiko Kuroda joked that his previous role running the Asian Development Bank was more exciting than the assignment he's taken on as governor of the Bank of Japan.
(Japan Times)
May 08
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.
(NHK)
May 08
At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan.
(NHK)
May 08
A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Today)
May 08
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors.
(Japan Today)
May 08
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said.
(Japan Times)