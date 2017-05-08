A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.

Firefighters were alerted by a phone call from a resident around noon on Monday that a fire broke out at a forest in Kurihara City.

Fourteen fire engines were sent to extinguish the fire, but several homes were reportedly engulfed in flames.

Strong winds have stopped helicopters from being dispatched to put out the blaze.

東日本を中心に８日、乾いた強風が吹き、山火事が相次いだ。宮城、岩手両県では住民らに避難指示が出された。宮城県栗原市築館では、正午ごろに山林火災が発生し、複数の住宅に延焼。市は付近の１１７世帯３９２人に避難指示を出した。一方、岩手県釜石市平田では、午前１１時５５分ごろに山林火災が発生したとの１１９番があり、市は付近の１３６世帯３４８人に避難を指示した。