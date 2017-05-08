A wild boar was captured after entering a hotel in an incident that resulted in a minor injury to a staff member, reports TBS News.

t around 10:00 a.m., the boar wandered into the lobby of the Westin Miyako Kyoto, located in Higashiyama Ward. The animal, measuring 110 centimeters in length, was subsequently captured by staff members and police who used an elongated two-pronged tool designed to apprehend people.

"About five staff members, pressed [the boar] up against a wall before police arrived," said Yasuo Hamamoto, a representative of the hotel. Footage from a camera shows the boar pinned to the floor by several people.

During the apprehension, the boar bit a 68-year-old male staff member in the right buttocks, resulting in a minor injury. No guests were hurt in the incident.

It is believed that the animal entered the hotel via an automatic door on the basement floor.

The hotel is located near a mountainous area, but there have been no recent sightings of boars, police said.