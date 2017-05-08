Wild boar captured after entering lobby of Westin hotel in Kyoto
tokyoreporter.com -- May 09
A wild boar was captured after entering a hotel in an incident that resulted in a minor injury to a staff member, reports TBS News.

t around 10:00 a.m., the boar wandered into the lobby of the Westin Miyako Kyoto, located in Higashiyama Ward. The animal, measuring 110 centimeters in length, was subsequently captured by staff members and police who used an elongated two-pronged tool designed to apprehend people.

"About five staff members, pressed [the boar] up against a wall before police arrived," said Yasuo Hamamoto, a representative of the hotel. Footage from a camera shows the boar pinned to the floor by several people.

During the apprehension, the boar bit a 68-year-old male staff member in the right buttocks, resulting in a minor injury. No guests were hurt in the incident.

It is believed that the animal entered the hotel via an automatic door on the basement floor.

The hotel is located near a mountainous area, but there have been no recent sightings of boars, police said.

News source: tokyoreporter.com
MORE NEWS
May 09
Forest fire forces residents to flee in Miyagi
A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents. (NHK)
May 09
Wild boar captured after entering lobby of Westin hotel in Kyoto
A wild boar was captured after entering a hotel in an incident that resulted in a minor injury to a staff member, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 09
Abe hopes for active debate on Constitution
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he made his thoughts about constitutional revisions public to spur discussion on the issue among lawmakers. (NHK)
May 09
Kansai clubs seek to promote Kyoto as spiritual home of Japan rugby
The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan will be held at the Kyoto State Guest House in Kyoto on Wednesday. (the-japan-news.com)
May 09
BOJ chief Kuroda jokes that former job at ADB was more exciting
Haruhiko Kuroda joked that his previous role running the Asian Development Bank was more exciting than the assignment he's taken on as governor of the Bank of Japan. (Japan Times)
May 08
Ratio of unmarried people rises in Japan
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single. (NHK)
May 08
Apartment house fire kills 6 in southwestern Japan
At least six people were killed in a fire that gutted an apartment house in southwestern Japan. (NHK)
May 08
Sandstorm observed sweeping across wide areas of Japan
A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. (Japan Today)
May 08
Thousands march in Tokyo for LGBT awareness
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors. (Japan Today)
May 08
Neighbor fatally stabs Gifu man having barbecue, later denies intent to kill
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said. (Japan Times)