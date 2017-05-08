Haruhiko Kuroda joked that his previous role running the Asian Development Bank was more exciting than the assignment he's taken on as governor of the Bank of Japan.

Kuroda, who's spearheaded massive monetary stimulus in Japan for more than four years but still faces an inflation rate near zero, was speaking Saturday during a seminar at the ADB's annual meeting in Yokohama, which wrapped up Sunday. He led the Manila-based development lender from 2005 until 2013.

Kuroda reaffirmed the BOJ's April forecast that inflation in Japan should reach the 2 percent target in around the fiscal year that starts in April 2018 and ends in March 2019. He added that the task is challenging.

Asked which job was harder, the ADB or the BOJ, Kuroda joked: "I can say it like this, the ADB presidency is certainly more exciting than governorship of Bank of Japan, but certainly central banking is sometimes more complicated and difficult."