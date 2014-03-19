Nurseries set up by companies have increased in Japan, showing a major presence in nationwide efforts to eliminate the shortage of such facilities.
As of March 30, 871 nurseries with a combined capacity of some 20,000 children had been judged eligible for subsidies for such company-run nurseries.
The sum compares with the government target of securing nurseries for 50,000 children across Japan by the end of March 2018 to help lower the number of children on nursery waiting lists to zero.
Japan started a system in April last year that allows companies to establish nurseries for employees and local residents inside or near their establishments upon registration with local prefectural governments.
James Packer is pushing ahead with plans for a Japanese resort without his long-time casino partner, Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, after cashing out of their Macau joint venture in a $1.34 billion sale. (theaustralian.com.au)
The Japanese government will consider measures for safe driving of go-karts permitted to run on public roads following an increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Japan's Fisheries Agency has given 14 prefectures an additional quota of 122.2 tons for small Pacific bluefin tuna catches in total, though the country's overall catches this season exceeded the limit set under an international accord. (Jiji)