Nurseries set up by companies have increased in Japan, showing a major presence in nationwide efforts to eliminate the shortage of such facilities.

As of March 30, 871 nurseries with a combined capacity of some 20,000 children had been judged eligible for subsidies for such company-run nurseries.

The sum compares with the government target of securing nurseries for 50,000 children across Japan by the end of March 2018 to help lower the number of children on nursery waiting lists to zero.

Japan started a system in April last year that allows companies to establish nurseries for employees and local residents inside or near their establishments upon registration with local prefectural governments.