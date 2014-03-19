The Japanese government on Tuesday approved a planned official visit by Princess Mako to Bhutan between May 31 and June 8.

The 25-year-old granddaughter of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko has been invited by the Bhutanese government to the Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition set to open on June 4.

Princess Mako, the eldest daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, will depart from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda on May 31 and arrive in Bhutan on June 1 by way of Singapore, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

In Bhutan, she is scheduled to attend a welcome ceremony and an opening event for the flower exhibition and pay a courtesy call on the King and Queen of Bhutan.