Japan's Fisheries Agency has given 14 prefectures an additional quota of 122.2 tons for small Pacific bluefin tuna catches in total, though the country's overall catches this season exceeded the limit set under an international accord.

Japan's overall catches of small Pacific bluefin tuna, defined as those weighing less than 30 kilograms, late last month topped the ceiling of 4,007 tons set for this season ending in June.

Fishers in areas where catches of tuna in the category have not reached regional annual limits are now allowed to continue their operations within the additional quota.

In return for the extra quota, the 14 prefectures will see their catch limits lowered in the next season that starts in July.