Japan's government will issue an evacuation alert as soon as it detects that North Korean ballistic missiles are heading towards the country.
The government has revised the information it provides to the public through the nationwide emergency warning systems, J-ALERT and Em-Net.
Evacuation alerts have not been previously issued when North Korea fired missiles that could hit Japan.
This is because the missiles could fly over the country or fall outside its territorial waters.
Officials had said that people should go indoors to protect themselves from a missile attack.
But they now advise them to evacuate to solid buildings or an underground space.
The government is bolstering cooperation between the Self-Defense Forces and US troops stationed in Japan as North Korea is continuing its provocations.
VIDEO
May 10
Japan's only baby hatch has been in operation for 10 years. The hatch allows parents to leave their infants anonymously, but there are fears that it negatively affects the children's welfare.
(NHK)
May 10
A 67-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to starting a fire in Shinjuku's Golden-gai district in Tokyo in April last year.
(Japan Today)
May 10
Japan's government will issue an evacuation alert as soon as it detects that North Korean ballistic missiles are heading towards the country.
(NHK)
May 09
A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.
(NHK)
May 08
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.
(NHK)
May 08
A sandstorm was observed Sunday stretching from western to northern Japan, including the Kanto region, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
(Japan Today)
May 08
Thousands of people took part in a parade in Tokyo's Shibuya district Sunday to raise awareness of issues related to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, marching on along busy shopping streets led by a float decorated in rainbow colors.
(Japan Today)
May 08
A man who was having a barbecue with friends at his residence was stabbed to death Sunday in Gifu Prefecture and the assailant, who was promptly arrested, said he had "no intent kill," police said.
(Japan Times)
May 07
Heavy congestion is reported on Japan's roads, railways, and airlines as people return from their hometowns and domestic travel destinations at the end of the Golden Week holidays.
(NHK)
May 07
A woman under investigation in a murder in Imabari City has committed suicide, police have revealed, reports NHK
(tokyoreporter.com)