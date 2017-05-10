Evacuation alert plan for missile launches
NHK -- May 10
Japan's government will issue an evacuation alert as soon as it detects that North Korean ballistic missiles are heading towards the country.

The government has revised the information it provides to the public through the nationwide emergency warning systems, J-ALERT and Em-Net.

Evacuation alerts have not been previously issued when North Korea fired missiles that could hit Japan.

This is because the missiles could fly over the country or fall outside its territorial waters.

Officials had said that people should go indoors to protect themselves from a missile attack.

But they now advise them to evacuate to solid buildings or an underground space.

The government is bolstering cooperation between the Self-Defense Forces and US troops stationed in Japan as North Korea is continuing its provocations.

News source: NHK
Evacuation alert plan for missile launches
