Japan's only baby hatch has been in operation for 10 years. The hatch allows parents to leave their infants anonymously, but there are fears that it negatively affects the children's welfare.
Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto City, southern Japan, opened the hatch on May 10th, 2007. The hospital had accepted 125 babies by the end of March 2016.
Investigations by child welfare centers helped identify over 70 percent of them.
But the biological parents of 29 babies were not found within a year after they were left in the hatch.
The identities of more than 20 children have never been discovered.
Welfare workers are cautious about finding foster parents or arranging adoption for these children, because their biological parents could suddenly come forward and claim them.
That means some infants have to stay in children's homes.
親が育てられない子どもを匿名で預かる、いわゆる「赤ちゃんポスト」が熊本市の病院に設置されてから10日で10年が経ちます。 設置10年を迎えるにあたり、会見を開いた慈恵病院は、新生児が遺棄される事案が全国で後を絶たないことを挙げ、存在の重要性を訴えました。
