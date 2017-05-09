More than ¥85 million in cash was stolen from a safe at a police station in the city of Hiroshima, police said Tuesday.

The cash, ¥85.72 million ($760,000) in total, had been held in a safe at Hiroshima Chuo Police Station as evidence in a fraud case. A police officer noticed the money was missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, the police said.

The police are investigating the possibility that one of their own made away with the haul.

They declined to clarify exactly why such a large amount of cash had been kept in the safe, saying doing so could affect the investigation.

広島市内の警察署の金庫から事件の証拠品の現金約8600万円が盗まれているのが見つかりました。 広島県警によりますと、8日午後8時ごろ、広島中央警察署で保管していた現金8572万円が盗まれているのが見つかったということです。