More than ¥85 million in cash was stolen from a safe at a police station in the city of Hiroshima, police said Tuesday.
The cash, ¥85.72 million ($760,000) in total, had been held in a safe at Hiroshima Chuo Police Station as evidence in a fraud case. A police officer noticed the money was missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, the police said.
The police are investigating the possibility that one of their own made away with the haul.
They declined to clarify exactly why such a large amount of cash had been kept in the safe, saying doing so could affect the investigation.
