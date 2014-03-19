James Packer is pushing ahead with plans for a Japanese resort without his long-time casino partner, Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, after cashing out of their Macau joint venture in a $1.34 billion sale.

The 12-year partnership ­officially ended this week when Mr Ho's Melco International ­Development purchased Crown Resorts' remaining 11.2 per cent stake in Macau-focused Melco Crown Entertainment.

"This transaction brings to conclusion the world's most successful global gaming partnership, highlighting our ability to work with partners in both good times and more challenging operating environments," Mr Ho said.

"I would like to personally offer my sincere thanks to James Packer and Crown Resorts for being a great friend and partner for the past decade."

Crown Resorts, in which Mr Packer's private investment vehicle Consolidated Holdings has a 48.2 per cent stake, began selling down Melco shares last May, with a further sale in December. Crown said yesterday it would use the proceeds of this week's sale to reduce debt.

Mr Packer's decision to exit Macau, after betting big on the Asian gaming hub, will see him and Mr Ho shelve a plan to push a joint bid for a Japanese casino. They will both now instead ­propose separate plans.

Japan is tipped to become the world's second biggest casino market and Las Vegas Sands boss Sheldon Adelson has estimated that a casino resort there could cost up to $US10 billion ($13.6bn).

Japan legalised casinos late last year and is now drafting rules on how to regulate the industry and select operators and locations for the "integrated resorts".