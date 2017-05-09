Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of a talent agency for allegedly forcing a teenage girl to work at an illicit parlor earlier this year, reports TV Asahi.

In March, Makoto Kondo, the 38-year-old president of Area Promotion, allegedly claimed to be a former gang member in coercing the girl, 17 at the time, to work at a so-called "JK" cafe, located in the Akihabara area of Chiyoda Ward, that he manages.

JK is an abbreviation for joshi kosei, or school girl. At the cafe, the girl, a second-year high school student, entertained customers while attired in a bikini. According to Nippon News Network (May 9), the parlor employs about 40 school girls.

Kondo, who has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Law, admits to the allegations.

The matter came to light after the girl lodged a complaint with police about the monitoring activities of the suspect, who had installed a security camera in the parlor so that he could observe the activities of staff members on his smartphone.

