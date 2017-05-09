Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of a talent agency for allegedly forcing a teenage girl to work at an illicit parlor earlier this year, reports TV Asahi.
In March, Makoto Kondo, the 38-year-old president of Area Promotion, allegedly claimed to be a former gang member in coercing the girl, 17 at the time, to work at a so-called "JK" cafe, located in the Akihabara area of Chiyoda Ward, that he manages.
JK is an abbreviation for joshi kosei, or school girl. At the cafe, the girl, a second-year high school student, entertained customers while attired in a bikini. According to Nippon News Network (May 9), the parlor employs about 40 school girls.
Kondo, who has been charged with violating the Child Welfare Law, admits to the allegations.
The matter came to light after the girl lodged a complaint with police about the monitoring activities of the suspect, who had installed a security camera in the parlor so that he could observe the activities of staff members on his smartphone.
James Packer is pushing ahead with plans for a Japanese resort without his long-time casino partner, Hong Kong businessman Lawrence Ho, after cashing out of their Macau joint venture in a $1.34 billion sale. (theaustralian.com.au)
The Japanese government will consider measures for safe driving of go-karts permitted to run on public roads following an increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday. (Jiji)
Japan's Fisheries Agency has given 14 prefectures an additional quota of 122.2 tons for small Pacific bluefin tuna catches in total, though the country's overall catches this season exceeded the limit set under an international accord. (Jiji)