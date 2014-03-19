A 67-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to starting a fire in Shinjuku's Golden-gai district in Tokyo in April last year.
In the opening session of his trial at the Tokyo District Court, Hiroshi Haruna said the charge was a complete mistake, Fuji TV reported.
Haruna, who was homeless at the time, was arrested for trespassing and arson. He told the court that he was in the building at the time but did not start the fire.
Prosecutors said that Haruna had no money on him when he was found and argued that he entered the building looking for money or other valuables.
Prosecutors said surveillance camera footage showed a suspicious man going into the building at 1:18 p.m. on April 12, 2016. He stayed for about five minutes. The fire started at around 1:30 p.m. As the clothes of the man in the video footage resembled what Haruna was wearing when he was questioned by police near the scene after the fire, police searched for him again and found him in Shinjuku Ward the next morning. When he was found, he was lying down on the ground drunk and also had injured his head.
