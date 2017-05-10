Dentist stabbed by student at hospital in Bunkyo
tokyoreporter.com -- May 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old male medical student for allegedly stabbing a dentist at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News.

At around 9:40 a.m., an employee at a hospital affiliated with Tokyo Medical and Dental University alerted emergency services about a stabbing in a treatment room on the sixth floor.

Police arriving at the scene found the male dentist, 41, with multiple stab wounds to his stomach. The victim was transported to a surgical department of the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police subsequently arrested Yusuke Watanabe, a student at Nippon Medical School, on charges of attempted murder. A knife was found at the scene. The suspect admits to the allegations.

Prior to the arrival of police, the suspect was apprehended by other staff members in the treatment room. "From his lower back to his pants area, his white gown was splattered in blood," a witness at the hospital described the suspect to TBS News as he was placed into a patrol car.

東京医科歯科大学病院で歯科医師の男性が刺された事件で、医大生の男が「付き合っている女性を巡ってトラブルがあった」と供述していることが新たに分かりました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
