Ishihara claims Obama ordered CIA to assassinate him
tokyoreporter.com -- May 10
Even at the age of 84, former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara still knows how to garner attention.

Ishihara told a weekly tabloid that former U.S. President Barack Obama ordered the Central Intelligence Agency to assassinate him while he was in office.

In the May 19 issue of Shukan Post, Ishihara explained to politician Shizuka Kamei in an interview that Obama ordered the hit when the government of Tokyo was attempting to purchase the Senkaku Islands - a disputed territory in the Pacific Ocean sought after by Japan, China and Taiwan for its natural resources - in 2012.

"Why doesn't America just assassinate [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un already?" Ishihara wondered. "I mean, they killed Gaddafi and Bin laden after careful planning, didn't they. Assassinations are their specialty. When Tokyo was trying to purchase the Senkaku Islands, Obama told the CIA, 'Use Chinese people in Japan and kill Ishihara by making it look like a traffic accident.'"

Ishihara, who offered no evidence for his claim regarding Obama, served as Governor of Tokyo from 1999 to 2012. During his period in office, he became known for a number of controversial statements, including disparaging comments towards foreigners, gays and the elderly.

In the Shukan Post interview, Ishihara also speculated on what will be the next move by U.S. President Donald Trump in his handling of North Korea, the isolated state that has conducted a number of missile tests in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the U.S. confirmed that a THAAD anti-missile system ha been installed in South Korea.

"Right now, North Korea is probably the only country the world would find acceptable for the United States to drop an atomic bomb on," Ishihara said. "I don't think the world would complain even if the leadership of North Korea were to be annihilated by nuclear weapons."

