Companies squirm as tricky labor law revision on switching employment status closes in
Japan Times -- May 10
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year.

The 2013 revision to the Labor Contracts Act requires companies to convert their nonregular employees - including part-time and temporary workers - to permanent ones if they have worked there for at least five years and opt for the change in status. That means companies need to plan ahead because the rule will take effect next April.

Some companies, especially small and midsize firms, have been dragging their feet because adding permanent employees makes it more difficult to implement layoffs.

"It's not too late yet. Just begin your preparations," Hiromi Morohoshi, a legal consultant on labor and social security, told a group of personnel and human resource representatives from 18 companies at a promotional event in Tokyo.

"It is important to make everybody in your company aware of the new rule. You must establish in-house procedures to prevent disputes with your employees," Morohoshi said.

Organized by job placement agency Aidem Inc., the event was aimed at the many small and midsize firms that are struggling to develop a clear policy on the revision. Employers are concerned that hiring too many permanent workers will limit their flexibility.

News source: Japan Times
MORE NEWS
May 10
91-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, dies after head-on collision
A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 10
Toyota predicts 2nd straight net profit fall
Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans. (Nikkei)
May 10
England, France in same pool; Japan gets Ireland, Scotland at 2019 World Cup
England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday. (Japan Today)
May 10
Companies squirm as tricky labor law revision on switching employment status closes in
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year. (Japan Times)
May 10
Ishihara claims Obama ordered CIA to assassinate him
Even at the age of 84, former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara still knows how to garner attention. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Dentist stabbed by student at hospital in Bunkyo
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old male medical student for allegedly stabbing a dentist at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Talent agency president forces teen girl to work at 'JK' parlor
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of a talent agency for allegedly forcing a teenage girl to work at an illicit parlor earlier this year, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Japan's sole 'baby hatch' marks 10 years
Japan's only baby hatch has been in operation for 10 years. The hatch allows parents to leave their infants anonymously, but there are fears that it negatively affects the children's welfare. (NHK)
May 10
Man pleads not guilty to arson in Tokyo's Golden-gai district last year
A 67-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to starting a fire in Shinjuku's Golden-gai district in Tokyo in April last year. (Japan Today)
May 10
Y85 million in cash stolen from police station safe
More than ¥85 million in cash was stolen from a safe at a police station in the city of Hiroshima, police said Tuesday. (Japan Times)