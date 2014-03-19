England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday.

World champions New Zealand were drawn with twice winners South Africa and Italy in Pool B, while hosts Japan will take on Ireland and Scotland and two yet to be determined teams in Pool A.

Australia, runners up two years ago, will become reacquainted with Wales and also face Georgia and two other teams who have yet to qualify in Pool D.

England went on an 18-match winning streak after being knocked out of their own tournament in the pool stage in 2015, when they were grouped with Australia and Wales.

The 2003 champions face another tough campaign in two years' time against three-times runners-up France and Argentina, who have reached the semifinals in two of the last three tournaments.

Pool C will be rounded out by the United States or Canada as well as Fiji, Tonga or Samoa with only the top two teams qualifying for the knockout stages.

2019年のラグビー・ワールドカップ日本大会の組み合わせ抽選会が行われ、日本は1次リーグA組でアイルランドやスコットランドなどと対戦することが決まりました。