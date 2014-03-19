Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans.
The subdued estimate also reflects Toyota's cautious view on the foreign exchange rate -- 105 yen to the dollar. In fiscal 2016, the yen traded at an average of 108 to the greenback.
VIDEO
トヨタ自動車は１０日、２０１８年３月期連結決算の予想として、売上高が前期比０・４％減の２７兆５千億円、本業のもうけを示す営業利益は１９・８％減の１兆６千億円になると発表した。減収減益は２年連続。先行きの円高進行を想定したほか、停滞している北米市場で販売促進の費用がかさむことも反映させた。
May 10
A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture.
(Japan Today)
May 10
Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans.
(Nikkei)
May 10
England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
May 10
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year.
(Japan Times)
May 10
Even at the age of 84, former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara still knows how to garner attention.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old male medical student for allegedly stabbing a dentist at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the president of a talent agency for allegedly forcing a teenage girl to work at an illicit parlor earlier this year, reports TV Asahi.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Japan's only baby hatch has been in operation for 10 years. The hatch allows parents to leave their infants anonymously, but there are fears that it negatively affects the children's welfare.
(NHK)
May 10
A 67-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to starting a fire in Shinjuku's Golden-gai district in Tokyo in April last year.
(Japan Today)
May 10
More than ¥85 million in cash was stolen from a safe at a police station in the city of Hiroshima, police said Tuesday.
(Japan Times)