Toyota predicts 2nd straight net profit fall

Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans.

Tweet The subdued estimate also reflects Toyota's cautious view on the foreign exchange rate -- 105 yen to the dollar. In fiscal 2016, the yen traded at an average of 108 to the greenback. トヨタ自動車は１０日、２０１８年３月期連結決算の予想として、売上高が前期比０・４％減の２７兆５千億円、本業のもうけを示す営業利益は１９・８％減の１兆６千億円になると発表した。減収減益は２年連続。先行きの円高進行を想定したほか、停滞している北米市場で販売促進の費用がかさむことも反映させた。

