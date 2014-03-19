91-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, dies after head-on collision
Japan Today -- May 10
A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture.

According to police, the accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the elderly man, Chojiro Matsuo, was driving the wrong way along the expressway when he crashed into a car driven by a woman in her 40s.

91歳の男性が運転する車が道路を逆走。対向車と正面衝突し、大破しました。　10日午前5時50分ごろ、愛知県知立市の有料道路で、近くに住む無職の松尾寵次郎さんが運転する軽乗用車が逆走し、対向車と正面衝突しました。警察によりますと、松尾さんは病院に運ばれましたが死亡しました。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
May 10
