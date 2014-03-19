A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture.
According to police, the accident occurred shortly before 6 a.m. Fuji TV reported that the elderly man, Chojiro Matsuo, was driving the wrong way along the expressway when he crashed into a car driven by a woman in her 40s.
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year. (Japan Times)