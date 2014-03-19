SoftBank's profit zooms on Sprint turnaround, Alibaba
Japan Today -- May 11
Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, as a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint helped it on its way to a record annual profit.

Tokyo-based SoftBank reported Wednesday a January-March profit of 580.5 billion yen ($5.1 billion), up dramatically from 45.2 billion yen the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose nearly 2 percent to 2.32 trillion yen ($20 billion).

For the year through March 2017, SoftBank, which acquired Britain's ARM Holdings, an innovator in the "internet of things," last year, reported a record 1.4 trillion yen ($12.5 billion) in profit, tripling from 474 billion yen in the last fiscal year.

Much of that came from the sale of part of its stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. But cost reductions at Sprint, which had been dragging on its earnings, also helped, while a strong yen was an unfavorable factor, the company said.

Softbank's sales at its domestic wireless carrier service and its Yahoo Japan business also thrived, it said. ARM's operations were also going strong, it said.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, a University of California, Berkeley graduate, drew attention for hobnobbing with President Donald Trump, late last year and promising to create jobs and invest in the U.S.

ソフトバンクグループは今年3月期の連結決算で、初めて純利益が1兆円を超えたと発表しました　ソフトバンクグループ・孫正義社長：「事業会社で純利益で1兆円を突破したのは今までトヨタしかなかった。我々が2社目。達成感がない。
News sources: Japan Today, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 11
Godzilla film director Yoshimitsu Banno dies at 86
Yoshimitsu Banno, a Japanese director best known for his film "Godzilla vs Hedorah," died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. He was 86. (Jiji)
May 11
Casinos, 4 other facilities to be required for integrated resorts in Japan
A Japanese government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that so-called integrated resorts in the country be required to have casinos and four other types of facilities. (Jiji)
May 11
Several shots fired at van with gangsters
A man likely in his 40s was injured and taken to a hospital Wednesday after an unidentified person on a motorbike fired several shots at a van in Chiba Prefecture, police said. (Japan Today)
May 11
SoftBank's profit zooms on Sprint turnaround, Alibaba
Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, as a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint helped it on its way to a record annual profit. (Japan Today)
May 11
Japan's gov't debt swells to record Y1,071 tril as of March 31
Japan's central government debt stood at a record 1,071.56 trillion yen ($9.4 trillion) at the end of fiscal 2016 in March, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday. (Japan Today)
May 10
Tokyo cops use DNA analysis to nab man in '07 robbery case
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have used a DNA analysis to apprehend a suspect in a decade-old robbery case just months before the expiration of the statute of limitations, reports TV Asahi (May 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
91-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, dies after head-on collision
A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 10
Toyota predicts 2nd straight net profit fall
Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans. (Nikkei)
May 10
England, France in same pool; Japan gets Ireland, Scotland at 2019 World Cup
England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday. (Japan Today)
May 10
Companies squirm as tricky labor law revision on switching employment status closes in
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year. (Japan Times)