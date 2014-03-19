A Japanese government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that so-called integrated resorts in the country be required to have casinos and four other types of facilities.

Each integrated resort must have a convention center, a recreation facility such as a shopping mall and a museum, a facility that makes proposals for domestic travel, and a hotel, as well as a casino, as core facilities, according to the proposal.

The government is planning to submit to an extraordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, to be convened this autumn a bill for the establishment of integrated resorts including casinos.

According to the proposal, the core facilities will be run in an integrated manner by the resort operator, and profits from the casinos will be used to support the operations of the other core facilities.

去年12月、いわゆる「カジノ法案」が成立したことを受け、意外な場所で影響が出始めています。ディーラーを育てるカジノスクールの新入生の数が4倍にも膨らみました。