Yoshimitsu Banno, a Japanese director best known for his film "Godzilla vs Hedorah," died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. He was 86.
Born in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, Banno joined major Japanese movie distributor Toho Co. <9602> in 1955 and directed the 1971 science fiction film featuring Godzilla's battle with Hedorah, a pollutant monster.
Banno also served as executive producer for Hollywood's "Godzilla" movie released in 2014.
May 11
May 11
A Japanese government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that so-called integrated resorts in the country be required to have casinos and four other types of facilities.
(Jiji)
May 10
England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday.
(Japan Today)
May 10
Even at the age of 84, former Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara still knows how to garner attention.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old male medical student for allegedly stabbing a dentist at a hospital in Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
Japan's only baby hatch has been in operation for 10 years. The hatch allows parents to leave their infants anonymously, but there are fears that it negatively affects the children's welfare.
(NHK)
May 10
A 67-year-old man on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to starting a fire in Shinjuku's Golden-gai district in Tokyo in April last year.
(Japan Today)
May 10
Japan's government will issue an evacuation alert as soon as it detects that North Korean ballistic missiles are heading towards the country.
(NHK)
May 09
A forest fire in Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, has prompted authorities to issue evacuation orders to hundreds of nearby residents.
(NHK)
May 08
A survey in Japan shows record-high ratios of 50-year-old men and women have never been married. It says one in 4 men and one in 7 women remain single.
(NHK)