Godzilla film director Yoshimitsu Banno dies at 86
Jiji -- May 11
Yoshimitsu Banno, a Japanese director best known for his film "Godzilla vs Hedorah," died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. He was 86.

Born in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, Banno joined major Japanese movie distributor Toho Co. <9602> in 1955 and directed the 1971 science fiction film featuring Godzilla's battle with Hedorah, a pollutant monster.

Banno also served as executive producer for Hollywood's "Godzilla" movie released in 2014.

News source: Jiji
