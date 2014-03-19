Japan's central government debt stood at a record 1,071.56 trillion yen ($9.4 trillion) at the end of fiscal 2016 in March, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The amount owed per person came to approximately 8.45 million yen, based on Japan's estimated population of 126.79 million as of April 1.

The central government's debt rose 22.19 trillion yen from fiscal 2015, reflecting increased spending on social security due to the graying Japanese society.