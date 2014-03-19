Japan's gov't debt swells to record Y1,071 tril as of March 31
Japan Today -- May 11
Japan's central government debt stood at a record 1,071.56 trillion yen ($9.4 trillion) at the end of fiscal 2016 in March, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The amount owed per person came to approximately 8.45 million yen, based on Japan's estimated population of 126.79 million as of April 1.

The central government's debt rose 22.19 trillion yen from fiscal 2015, reflecting increased spending on social security due to the graying Japanese society.

May 11
Godzilla film director Yoshimitsu Banno dies at 86
Yoshimitsu Banno, a Japanese director best known for his film "Godzilla vs Hedorah," died of a subarachnoid hemorrhage at his home in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday. He was 86. (Jiji)
May 11
Casinos, 4 other facilities to be required for integrated resorts in Japan
A Japanese government panel of experts proposed Wednesday that so-called integrated resorts in the country be required to have casinos and four other types of facilities. (Jiji)
May 11
Several shots fired at van with gangsters
A man likely in his 40s was injured and taken to a hospital Wednesday after an unidentified person on a motorbike fired several shots at a van in Chiba Prefecture, police said. (Japan Today)
May 11
SoftBank's profit zooms on Sprint turnaround, Alibaba
Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, as a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint helped it on its way to a record annual profit. (Japan Today)
May 11
May 10
Tokyo cops use DNA analysis to nab man in '07 robbery case
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have used a DNA analysis to apprehend a suspect in a decade-old robbery case just months before the expiration of the statute of limitations, reports TV Asahi (May 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
May 10
91-year-old man, driving wrong way on expressway, dies after head-on collision
A 91-year-old man died Wednesday after he drove his car the wrong way along an expressway and crashed head-on into another vehicle, in Chiryu, Aichi Prefecture. (Japan Today)
May 10
Toyota predicts 2nd straight net profit fall
Toyota Motor on Wednesday said it expects a second straight year of profit declines for the 12 months through next March. It blamed slowing sales in the U.S. and heavy investment plans. (Nikkei)
May 10
England, France in same pool; Japan gets Ireland, Scotland at 2019 World Cup
England have been drawn in the toughest pool for a second straight Rugby World Cup after being grouped with France and Argentina for the 2019 tournament in Japan on Wednesday. (Japan Today)
May 10
Companies squirm as tricky labor law revision on switching employment status closes in
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year. (Japan Times)