Japanese internet, robot and solar company SoftBank Group is reporting a 12-fold climb in quarterly profit, as a turnaround at its U.S. mobile unit Sprint helped it on its way to a record annual profit. (Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have used a DNA analysis to apprehend a suspect in a decade-old robbery case just months before the expiration of the statute of limitations, reports TV Asahi (May 10). (tokyoreporter.com)
The issue of whether to give nonregular workers permanent status has bedeviled companies and employees alike, especially with the end of a five-year waiting period on a labor law revision looming in less than a year. (Japan Times)