A man likely in his 40s was injured and taken to a hospital Wednesday after an unidentified person on a motorbike fired several shots at a van in Chiba Prefecture, police said.
Several gangster members were in the vehicle when the shooting took place Wednesday evening, investigative sources said. The incident occurred at an intersection on National Route 6 in the city of Matsudo, and close to a police station.
The police are searching for the person on the motorbike who fled the scene after the shooting on suspicion of attempted murder. The man who was injured is believed to have been in a backseat of the van.
According to the police, the hospital alerted the police around 6:25 p.m., saying a man had been shot and was bleeding from the head. The police said the person on the motorbike was wearing a helmet.
