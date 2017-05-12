Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to confirm close cooperation with New Zealand to have the Trans-Pacific Partnership take effect without the participation of the United States.

Abe will meet New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English during the latter's visit to Japan next week.

New Zealand is among the TPP nations that favor the idea of having the pact come into force without the US.

The free trade deal originally had 12 member countries. But the US pulled out of the pact in January.

Trade ministers from the 11 nations will meet on May 21st in Vietnam on the sidelines of a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.