Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says the 5 entered Japan saying they would enroll in a Japanese language school, but attended hardly any lessons.

Four of them are denying the burglaries.

Police say they believe the suspects broke into a house in Chiba Prefecture, just outside Tokyo, in December and stole a luxury watch and 570 dollars in cash. Police suspect that they have committed roughly 30 burglaries in Tokyo and elsewhere since September, stealing cash and property worth about 88,000 dollars.

被害総額は1000万円に上るとみられています。 中国人の林鳳容疑者（22）ら5人は去年12月、千葉県流山市の住宅に侵入し、現金約6万5000円と5万円相当のロレックスの腕時計を盗んだ疑いなどが持たれています。