Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department says the 5 entered Japan saying they would enroll in a Japanese language school, but attended hardly any lessons.
Four of them are denying the burglaries.
Police say they believe the suspects broke into a house in Chiba Prefecture, just outside Tokyo, in December and stole a luxury watch and 570 dollars in cash. Police suspect that they have committed roughly 30 burglaries in Tokyo and elsewhere since September, stealing cash and property worth about 88,000 dollars.
