Japan's professional soccer organization, J.League, has fined first division club Gamba Osaka about 17,500 dollars after supporters of the team hoisted a Nazi-style flag at a match last month.

Gamba says the fans waved the flag with a design resembling a Nazi Schutzstaffel logo on April 16th during the game against Cerezo Osaka.

J-League regulations say no one, including players and fans, should ever be discriminated against based on color, religion or political beliefs.

The league says that after examining Gamba Osaka's response, it learned that the club failed to raise awareness among and fully monitor the supporters.