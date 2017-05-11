Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City.

Seventy-eight makers from across the country have set up booths at the 56th annual Shizuoka Hobby Show. The area is home to many leading toy makers.

Attendance at the event's opening on Thursday was limited to buyers and other industry officials.

A Shizuoka-based maker unveiled a new model of a once-popular miniature car to mark 35 years since its debut. The car was a big hit in the 1980s and 90s.