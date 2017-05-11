A blue dragon from the mural of an ancient tomb located in Nara Prefecture in western Japan has been shown to the media.

The Kitora tomb in Asuka Village is believed to have been built sometime between the late 7th and early 8th centuries.

Workers finished restoring murals from a stone chamber inside the tomb in December after more than a decade of work. The murals are now preserved at a nearby museum.

On Thursday, the media were invited to see the restored Azure Dragon for the first time.

The Azure Dragon is one of 4 mythological guardian deities for points of the compass that are depicted on the 4 walls.

The blue dragon was found in poor condition with mud covering much of the painting.

文化庁は１１日、修復を終えたキトラ古墳壁画の「青龍」と十二支の「寅」を、奈良県明日香村の「四神の館」で報道関係者に初公開した。 キトラ古墳壁画は平成１６〜２０年に順次はぎ取られ、同村内の施設で汚れを落とすクリーニングを実施。修復終了後は「四神の館」で順次一般公開されており、東壁の青龍と寅は１４日〜６月１１日に一般公開する。