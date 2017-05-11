Blue dragon from ancient tomb mural shown to media
NHK -- May 12
A blue dragon from the mural of an ancient tomb located in Nara Prefecture in western Japan has been shown to the media.

The Kitora tomb in Asuka Village is believed to have been built sometime between the late 7th and early 8th centuries.

Workers finished restoring murals from a stone chamber inside the tomb in December after more than a decade of work. The murals are now preserved at a nearby museum.

On Thursday, the media were invited to see the restored Azure Dragon for the first time.

The Azure Dragon is one of 4 mythological guardian deities for points of the compass that are depicted on the 4 walls.

The blue dragon was found in poor condition with mud covering much of the painting.

文化庁は１１日、修復を終えたキトラ古墳壁画の「青龍」と十二支の「寅」を、奈良県明日香村の「四神の館」で報道関係者に初公開した。 　キトラ古墳壁画は平成１６〜２０年に順次はぎ取られ、同村内の施設で汚れを落とすクリーニングを実施。修復終了後は「四神の館」で順次一般公開されており、東壁の青龍と寅は１４日〜６月１１日に一般公開する。
News sources: NHK, Sakei
MORE NEWS
May 12
1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)
May 12
5 Chinese 'students' arrested for burglaries
Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars. (NHK)
May 12
Chiba cops: Yakuza wounded after shooting in Matsudo
Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for an unknown gunman after a shooting incident on a road in Matsudo City on Wednesday left one gang member injured, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Toy fair opens in Shizuoka
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City. (NHK)
May 12
Soccer club fined $17,500 for Nazi-style flag
Japan's professional soccer organization, J.League, has fined first division club Gamba Osaka about 17,500 dollars after supporters of the team hoisted a Nazi-style flag at a match last month. (NHK)
May 12
Koike agrees to foot bill for temporary Olympic facilities but neighbors irked by delays, loose ends
Finally settling a long-standing dispute over the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Thursday that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will cover the full cost of building about 40 temporary facilities outside the capital where events will be held. (Japan Times)
May 12
IC payments in Japan to be more convenient for foreign visitors
Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common. (Jiji)
May 12
Man suspected of 21 pickpocketing cases on Tokyo train
Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 31-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he was caught stealing a wallet from a woman's tote bag on a train. (Japan Today)
May 12
Blue dragon from ancient tomb mural shown to media
A blue dragon from the mural of an ancient tomb located in Nara Prefecture in western Japan has been shown to the media. (NHK)
May 12
Abe wants to work with NZ for 11-nation TPP
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hopes to confirm close cooperation with New Zealand to have the Trans-Pacific Partnership take effect without the participation of the United States. (NHK)