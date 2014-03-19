Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 31-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he was caught stealing a wallet from a woman's tote bag on a train.
According to police, the suspect, Nobutaka Ando, stole the wallet, containing 18,000 yen and an ATM card, from the 27-year-old woman's bag at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the JR Saikyo Line, Fuji TV reported. The train had stopped at Ikebukuro Station and as Ando fled, the woman yelled out for help. A police officer detained Ando on the platform.
Police said that when they searched Ando, he had in his possession 14 credit cards and ATM cash cards.
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)
Finally settling a long-standing dispute over the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Thursday that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will cover the full cost of building about 40 temporary facilities outside the capital where events will be held. (Japan Times)
Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common. (Jiji)