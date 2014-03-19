Police in Tokyo have arrested an unemployed 31-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he was caught stealing a wallet from a woman's tote bag on a train.

According to police, the suspect, Nobutaka Ando, stole the wallet, containing 18,000 yen and an ATM card, from the 27-year-old woman's bag at about 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday on the JR Saikyo Line, Fuji TV reported. The train had stopped at Ikebukuro Station and as Ando fled, the woman yelled out for help. A police officer detained Ando on the platform.

Police said that when they searched Ando, he had in his possession 14 credit cards and ATM cash cards.

埼京線内スリ常習犯か、女性のカバンから財布盗んだ疑いで男逮捕