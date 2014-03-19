1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery.

The girl suffers from pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs, particularly affecting the blood vessels that supply them. If the lung arteries and capillaries are too narrow or become blocked, it could eventually cause the heart muscle to weaken and fail.

Okayama University Hospital said the girl had been on a respirator in an intensive care unit, having developed breathing difficulties shortly after birth.

But as her condition did not improve despite treatment, she was registered with a transplant coordination group in February to receive organs.

The Japan Organ Transplant Network said the donor boy was under 6 years old and was declared brain dead Wednesday at a hospital in neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture. He suffered a cerebellar hemorrhage and his family agreed to donate his organs.

岡山大学病院で国内最年少となる1歳の女の子への脳死肺移植手術が行われ、無事、成功しました。　肺の移植手術を受けたのは1歳の女の子で、肺の血管が細くなり、血圧が高くなる「肺高血圧症」と診断され、集中治療室で手当てを受けていました。
May 12
