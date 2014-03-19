A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery.
The girl suffers from pulmonary hypertension, or high blood pressure in the lungs, particularly affecting the blood vessels that supply them. If the lung arteries and capillaries are too narrow or become blocked, it could eventually cause the heart muscle to weaken and fail.
Okayama University Hospital said the girl had been on a respirator in an intensive care unit, having developed breathing difficulties shortly after birth.
But as her condition did not improve despite treatment, she was registered with a transplant coordination group in February to receive organs.
The Japan Organ Transplant Network said the donor boy was under 6 years old and was declared brain dead Wednesday at a hospital in neighboring Hiroshima Prefecture. He suffered a cerebellar hemorrhage and his family agreed to donate his organs.
