Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common.
In the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) <2702> has decided to install contactless IC card readers at all its outlets, totaling some 2,900. The card readers will be compatible with both the domestically common FeliCa technology-based cards and cards employing the so-called type A/B contactless payment system, which is mainstream in Europe and the United States.
The decision, announced in March, will make McDonald's Japan the country's first major chain to accept type A/B cards.
The Japanese government will consider measures for safe driving of go-karts permitted to run on public roads following an increase in the number of accidents involving the vehicles, transport minister Keiichi Ishii said Tuesday. (Jiji)
A UNESCO advisory body has made a recommendation to put the island of Okinoshima, an ancient religious site in Japan, on the World Heritage list, the country's Cultural Affairs Agency said Friday. (Jiji)