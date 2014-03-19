Making payments with integrated circuit-embedded cards in Japan is expected to become easier for visitors from abroad as efforts have begun to introduce contactless payment systems that are globally common.

In the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, McDonald's Holdings Co. (Japan) <2702> has decided to install contactless IC card readers at all its outlets, totaling some 2,900. The card readers will be compatible with both the domestically common FeliCa technology-based cards and cards employing the so-called type A/B contactless payment system, which is mainstream in Europe and the United States.

The decision, announced in March, will make McDonald's Japan the country's first major chain to accept type A/B cards.