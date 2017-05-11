Finally settling a long-standing dispute over the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Thursday that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will cover the full cost of building about 40 temporary facilities outside the capital where events will be held.

Koike said she made the pledge during a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Prime Minister's Office. Abe said the central government will help fund the Paralympics, which follow the Olympics, Koike told reporters.

"We will have as many as 40 (temporary) facilities. It's true it took considerable time to estimate how much they would cost, and how much we could save," Koike said after the meeting.

She declined, however, to provide the total cost because the metro government is still in the midst of estimating the expenses.

About half of the total will be shouldered by the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will raise funds mainly through ticket sales and sponsorship fees, Koike said.

The central government and the metro government will equally divide the remainder, she added.