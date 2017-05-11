Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for an unknown gunman after a shooting incident on a road in Matsudo City on Wednesday left one gang member injured, reports TBS News.

According to investigative sources, the gunman, who was on a motorcycle, approached a van at an intersection on National Route 6 and opened fire. A gang member, believed to be in his 40s, in a back seat of the van was struck in the head and shoulder.

The gunman, who was wearing a helmet covering his face, then fled the scene. At least four other persons were inside the van. There were no reports of other injuries, according to Jiji Press (May 10).

Police learned about the incident after receiving a tip from a representative of a hospital about a man who had been injured in a shooting.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the gunman on suspicion of attempted murder. The case is believed to be due to a dispute between gang members.

千葉県松戸市の国道で車に乗っていた男性が拳銃で撃たれて重体になっている事件で、車の後部座席の周辺に複数の銃弾の痕が残されていたことが分かりました。 10日午後、松戸市の国道6号で、40代くらいの男性がバイクに乗った何者かに拳銃で頭などを撃たれて意識不明の重体です。