Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for an unknown gunman after a shooting incident on a road in Matsudo City on Wednesday left one gang member injured, reports TBS News.
According to investigative sources, the gunman, who was on a motorcycle, approached a van at an intersection on National Route 6 and opened fire. A gang member, believed to be in his 40s, in a back seat of the van was struck in the head and shoulder.
The gunman, who was wearing a helmet covering his face, then fled the scene. At least four other persons were inside the van. There were no reports of other injuries, according to Jiji Press (May 10).
Police learned about the incident after receiving a tip from a representative of a hospital about a man who had been injured in a shooting.
Police are seeking the whereabouts of the gunman on suspicion of attempted murder. The case is believed to be due to a dispute between gang members.
