Hermes store in Kyoto broken into
tokyoreporter.com -- May 12
Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network

At around 5:15 a.m., a security firm alerted police about the break-in at the store, located in the Gion area. Officers from the Higashiyama Police Station arriving at the scene discovered a glass door had been smashed and wrenched open.

Merchandise, furnishings and packaging valued at around 100,000 yen were found to have been stolen from the premises, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

狙われたのは高級ブランド「エルメス」の京都・祇園の店。備品などがなくなっていました。
News sources: tokyoreporter.com, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 12
Panel looks to curb flow of students into Tokyo's universities
A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area. (Japan Times)
May 12
Trump appears to overstate F-35 presence in Japan
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February. (washingtonexaminer.com)
May 12
May 12
1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)
May 12
5 Chinese 'students' arrested for burglaries
Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars. (NHK)
May 12
Tokyo factory worker seriously hurt after getting caught in conveyor belt
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an accident at a bread factory in Akishima City in which a female factory worker was seriously injured after her body was jammed in a conveyor belt, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Investment-driven Japan racks up big current-account surplus
Japan's current-account surplus is approaching levels last seen a decade ago as corporations reinvest in staggering amounts money earned from stocks and bonds abroad. (Nikkei)
May 12
Mie cops nab yakuza in theft of 400 luxury cars
Two gang members are among nine persons prosecuted over the theft of hundreds of luxury automobiles, police revealed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Chiba cops: Yakuza wounded after shooting in Matsudo
Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for an unknown gunman after a shooting incident on a road in Matsudo City on Wednesday left one gang member injured, reports TBS News. (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Toy fair opens in Shizuoka
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City. (NHK)