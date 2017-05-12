Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network

At around 5:15 a.m., a security firm alerted police about the break-in at the store, located in the Gion area. Officers from the Higashiyama Police Station arriving at the scene discovered a glass door had been smashed and wrenched open.

Merchandise, furnishings and packaging valued at around 100,000 yen were found to have been stolen from the premises, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

狙われたのは高級ブランド「エルメス」の京都・祇園の店。備品などがなくなっていました。