Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network
At around 5:15 a.m., a security firm alerted police about the break-in at the store, located in the Gion area. Officers from the Higashiyama Police Station arriving at the scene discovered a glass door had been smashed and wrenched open.
Merchandise, furnishings and packaging valued at around 100,000 yen were found to have been stolen from the premises, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an accident at a bread factory in Akishima City in which a female factory worker was seriously injured after her body was jammed in a conveyor belt, reports Nippon News Network (tokyoreporter.com)