Two gang members are among nine persons prosecuted over the theft of hundreds of luxury automobiles, police revealed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press

Between March of 2014 and January of this year, Hiraru Seko, a 31-year-old executive of a gang affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi, Ryo Sakai, a 36-year-old member of a gang under the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, and six other male and female persons, aged between 26 and 48, allegedly stole 400 luxury vehicles from 10 administrative districts across the nation, including Mie prefecture and Tokyo.

Sakai denies the charges. However, the other seven defendants admit to the charges.

Among the stolen vehicles, valued at 1.5 billion yen, were models from Toyota's Lexus and Land Cruiser brands, police said.

The thieves used special equipment to start the motors of the vehicles in carrying out the crimes.