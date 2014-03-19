President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February.

He told Time magazine that the flight happened as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was in Tokyo on Feb. 3-4 to reassure a long-time ally about the administration's intentions and to meet with Japan President Shinzo Abe and other top officials.

"They flew over and everyone said where the hell did they come from? That's stealth. It's pretty cool, right," he said, according to the magazine's transcript. "Thirty-five of them flying at a high speed, low, and they were not detected. They flew right over the top of the deal, nobody knew they were coming."

But at that time only 10 of the aircraft were deployed to the country, according to Feb.16 testimony by a top Marine Corps official. U.S. Pacific Command did not immediately respond to a query on the president's comment.

"To date, the Marine Corps has accepted 50 F-35B aircraft. Ten of those F-35Bs are now forward-deployed with [Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 121] in Japan," Lt. Gen. Jon Davis, deputy commandant for aviation, told a House panel nearly two weeks after Mattis' meeting. "VMFA-121 will have their full complement of 16 aircraft by this summer."