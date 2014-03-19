Investment-driven Japan racks up big current-account surplus

Japan's current-account surplus is approaching levels last seen a decade ago as corporations reinvest in staggering amounts money earned from stocks and bonds abroad.

Tweet The current-account surplus climbed 13.1% to 20.19 trillion yen ($177 billion) for fiscal 2016, topping 20 trillion yen for the first time since fiscal 2007.

Hermes store in Kyoto broken into (tokyoreporter.com) Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network

1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient (Japan Today) A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery.

5 Chinese 'students' arrested for burglaries (NHK) Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars.

Tokyo factory worker seriously hurt after getting caught in conveyor belt (tokyoreporter.com) Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an accident at a bread factory in Akishima City in which a female factory worker was seriously injured after her body was jammed in a conveyor belt, reports Nippon News Network