Japan's current-account surplus is approaching levels last seen a decade ago as corporations reinvest in staggering amounts money earned from stocks and bonds abroad.
The current-account surplus climbed 13.1% to 20.19 trillion yen ($177 billion) for fiscal 2016, topping 20 trillion yen for the first time since fiscal 2007.
May 12
A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area.
(Japan Times)
May 12
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February.
(washingtonexaminer.com)
May 12
Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery.
(Japan Today)
May 12
Police in Tokyo have arrested 5 Chinese nationals on suspicion of breaking into homes in the wider Tokyo area and stealing property and cash worth nearly 90,000 dollars.
(NHK)
May 12
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating an accident at a bread factory in Akishima City in which a female factory worker was seriously injured after her body was jammed in a conveyor belt, reports Nippon News Network
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
(Nikkei)
May 12
Two gang members are among nine persons prosecuted over the theft of hundreds of luxury automobiles, police revealed on Thursday, reports Jiji Press
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Chiba Prefectural Police are searching for an unknown gunman after a shooting incident on a road in Matsudo City on Wednesday left one gang member injured, reports TBS News.
(tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
Japanese makers of models are showing their latest products at a trade fair in Shizuoka City.
(NHK)