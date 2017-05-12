A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The package features the introduction of new regulations that basically ban universities in Tokyo's densely populated 23 wards from increasing their capacities.

Specifically, these universities would be asked to abolish existing departments or take other steps when they establish new departments or accept foreign students.

The panel also called for financial support to universities moving to cut their enrollment capacities.

It also stressed the need to promote regional universities, seeking, among other things, cooperation between university presidents and prefectural governors to nurture local industries and human resources.

The panel noted that the total capacities of universities in Tokyo are almost double the number of high school graduates in the Japanese capital entering universities.