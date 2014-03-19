Japan Post Holdings will buy Nomura Real Estate Holdings to strengthen its presence in the real estate development market, national broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Japan Post is preparing to issue a tender offer bid to buy Nomura Real Estate, NHK said, citing sources it did not identify.

Telephone calls to Japan Post and Nomura Real Estate were not answered.

Japan Post has been acquiring other companies, but not all the transactions have gone well.

日本郵政は、不動産大手の野村不動産ホールディングスの買収に向けて検討を進めていることが分かりました。 日本郵政は野村不動産ホールディングスのノウハウを吸収し、全国にある郵便局の土地などを活用して収益力を高めたい考えです。