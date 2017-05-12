The youngest-ever professional player of the Japanese board game shogi, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, has stretched his run of official consecutive victories to a fresh record of 17.

Fujii turned pro last October at the age of 14 years and 2 months, after being promoted to the rank of 4th dan.

注目の14歳のプロ棋士・藤井聡太四段（14）が、第67期王将戦1次予選で西川和宏六段（31）に勝ち、デビュー戦以来の公式戦連勝記録を17に更新しました。