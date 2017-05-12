Youngest ever shogi pro extends record winning run
NHK -- May 13
The youngest-ever professional player of the Japanese board game shogi, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, has stretched his run of official consecutive victories to a fresh record of 17.

Fujii turned pro last October at the age of 14 years and 2 months, after being promoted to the rank of 4th dan.

注目の14歳のプロ棋士・藤井聡太四段（14）が、第67期王将戦1次予選で西川和宏六段（31）に勝ち、デビュー戦以来の公式戦連勝記録を17に更新しました。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
May 13
Train passenger detained for groping woman found dead after fleeing
A man detained for groping a woman on a train was found dead near Tokyo's Ueno Station on Friday after fleeing from a station office where he had been brought for questioning, police said. (Japan Today)
May 13
May 13
Japan's potato chip shortage likely to linger until fall
Hokkaido's potato farmers haven't recovered from last summer's typhoons, which means consumers will have to wait until at least fall before the usual range of potato chip products returns to store shelves. (Japan Times)
May 13
Police raid gangster HQ in western Japan
Tokyo police have raided the headquarters of a yakuza crime syndicate in the western prefecture of Hyogo in connection with an extortion case. (NHK)
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 13
Japan Inc. heading for second straight record profit
Corporate Japan is on track to log a second year in a row of record net profit, driven by electronics makers, trading houses and other sectors making up for the weakness of automakers. (Nikkei)
May 12
Panel looks to curb flow of students into Tokyo's universities
A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area. (Japan Times)
May 12
Trump appears to overstate F-35 presence in Japan
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February. (washingtonexaminer.com)
May 12
Hermes store in Kyoto broken into
Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)