Police raid gangster HQ in western Japan
NHK -- May 13
Tokyo police have raided the headquarters of a yakuza crime syndicate in the western prefecture of Hyogo in connection with an extortion case.

About 30 investigators conducted a search of the headquarters of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on Friday.

The group, which was formed in 2015, is an offshoot of Japan's largest crime syndicate, the Yamaguchi-gumi.

The investigators had arrested 3 members of a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on suspicion of extorting about 44,000 dollars from a businessman.

The raid followed an announcement late last month by some gangsters that they had separated from the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and launched a new organization.

指定暴力団神戸山口組系の幹部らが1日に恐喝の疑いで逮捕された事件を受け、警視庁が12日午前から兵庫県の神戸山口組本部の家宅捜索を行っています。　兵庫県淡路市にある神戸山口組の本部への捜索は、警視庁の捜査員ら約30人の態勢で午前11時ごろから始まりました。

News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
May 13
Train passenger detained for groping woman found dead after fleeing
A man detained for groping a woman on a train was found dead near Tokyo's Ueno Station on Friday after fleeing from a station office where he had been brought for questioning, police said. (Japan Today)
May 13
Youngest ever shogi pro extends record winning run
The youngest-ever professional player of the Japanese board game shogi, 14-year-old Sota Fujii, has stretched his run of official consecutive victories to a fresh record of 17. (NHK)
May 13
Japan's potato chip shortage likely to linger until fall
Hokkaido's potato farmers haven't recovered from last summer's typhoons, which means consumers will have to wait until at least fall before the usual range of potato chip products returns to store shelves. (Japan Times)
May 13
May 13
Restaurant bus tours drawing attention in Japan
Tours using "restaurant buses" that allow participants to enjoy cuisine and visit farms that produced food used in the meals, as well as sightseeing spots, are catching on in Japan about a year after the service was launched in the city of Niigata in April last year. (Jiji)
May 13
Japan Inc. heading for second straight record profit
Corporate Japan is on track to log a second year in a row of record net profit, driven by electronics makers, trading houses and other sectors making up for the weakness of automakers. (Nikkei)
May 12
Panel looks to curb flow of students into Tokyo's universities
A government panel of experts broadly agreed on a package of measures on Thursday to curb the flow of students to universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area. (Japan Times)
May 12
Trump appears to overstate F-35 presence in Japan
President Trump said in an interview published Thursday that the U.S. flew three-dozen high-tech F-35 joint strike fighters directly over Tokyo in early February. (washingtonexaminer.com)
May 12
Hermes store in Kyoto broken into
Kyoto Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following a break-in at a temporary outlet for French brand Hermes in Higashiyama Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
May 12
1-year-old girl becomes Japan's youngest lung recipient
A 1-year-old girl became the youngest lung transplant recipient in Japan on Thursday after being given the organs taken from a brain-dead boy, according to a hospital in western Japan's Okayama Prefecture, which performed the surgery. (Japan Today)