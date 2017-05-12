Tokyo police have raided the headquarters of a yakuza crime syndicate in the western prefecture of Hyogo in connection with an extortion case.

About 30 investigators conducted a search of the headquarters of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on Friday.

The group, which was formed in 2015, is an offshoot of Japan's largest crime syndicate, the Yamaguchi-gumi.

The investigators had arrested 3 members of a gang affiliated with the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi on suspicion of extorting about 44,000 dollars from a businessman.

The raid followed an announcement late last month by some gangsters that they had separated from the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi and launched a new organization.

指定暴力団神戸山口組系の幹部らが1日に恐喝の疑いで逮捕された事件を受け、警視庁が12日午前から兵庫県の神戸山口組本部の家宅捜索を行っています。 兵庫県淡路市にある神戸山口組の本部への捜索は、警視庁の捜査員ら約30人の態勢で午前11時ごろから始まりました。