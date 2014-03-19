A man detained for groping a woman on a train was found dead near Tokyo's Ueno Station on Friday after fleeing from a station office where he had been brought for questioning, police said.

The body of the man in his 40s was found lying beside a commercial building. The police are investigating whether he fell from the building.

He had been brought to the station office after a female passenger in her 30s complained that he had grabbed her hand while sitting beside her on a Keihin-Tohoku Line train.

He slipped out of the office shortly before 1 a.m. while others in the office were not looking, according to the police.

Several stations away on the Keihin-Tohoku Line the previous day, a man wearing a business suit jumped onto the train tracks from the platform of Shimbashi Station and ran away after a high school girl complained inside a train that he had just groped her.

JR京浜東北線の車内で女性の手を握ったとして東京・上野駅で駅員から事情を聴かれていた男性が逃走し、近くのビルの隙間に倒れているのが見つかりました。男性は搬送されましたが、死亡しました。